A woman who lives in the United States spread, through her TikTok profile, for her consideration, What are the best stores to 'coupon' in the United States. Can you guess the names on the list?

Buying or getting discounts with coupons is a very common practice in the United States and other parts of the world. There are even people who are dedicated to making their purchases solely using this method and sharing it with the world through social networks, such is the case of this TikToker who has created a community of thousands of followers where she addresses this topic.

In one of the most recent videos by TikTok user @ahorra.conmigo.by.ele she says, based on her experience, the names of the best stores in the United States to coupon, which are: Dollar General, CVS Pharmacy, Family Dollars, Walgreens.

The woman has taken on the task of specializing as a “coupon holder”, as she calls herself, and also, share his knowledge and advice for all people who are interested in learning how to better take advantage of the benefits of coupons in the different stores that receive this payment method and discounts in the United States.

Her experience with coupons in the United States went viral

Through her different TikTok videos, the user reveals her discoveries regarding prices, comparisons between the different stores where you can 'coupon' and tutorials to start using this method in your purchases.

Thus, even though she began creating this type of content for TikTok this year, she already has more than 14,000 followers, a figure that will surely continue to grow, since her followers do not hesitate to express their doubts and apply the TikToker's methods in their shopping.