The main threats to the skin in the cold season were revealed to Moslente by the manager of the cosmetology clinic, Vera Fischinger.

“Our skin is protected by a hydrolipidic barrier, which is exposed to strong negative external influences in cold weather. There are several main threats: dehydration, which is provoked by low temperatures, their sharp drop when we enter the heat, dry air, and the slow exfoliation of dead cells, leading to the accumulation of sebum, inflammation and flaking, ”said the specialist.

Fischinger noted that in the cold it is important to properly care for the skin. You should ensure regular moisturizing of the whole body, including lips, use mild exfoliating products, choose lighter cleansers for the face, for example, replace the washing gel with foam. In addition, you need to eat right and balanced.

