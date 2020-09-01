The main emotion of Russian tourists at the end of their vacation was sadness. More than 80 percent of the respondents who took part in the study of the online service OneTwoTrip admitted this. Its results were received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

The survey also found that 86 percent of travelers from Russia, upon returning to work or school after a trip, want to go back to rest “at least a little”.

Among other things, Russians revealed their thoughts during their holidays – it turned out that 20 percent of respondents occasionally feel a desire to return to working days, and 82.5 percent, on the contrary, try to use every minute of their vacation and recharge with positive emotions.

Earlier in June, most Russians admitted that their biggest fear of a vacation during a pandemic is the threat of being placed in a 14-day quarantine at a resort. The majority (27 percent) of those surveyed admitted that they are afraid of being hit by the observatory, while 24 percent are worried about having to take vacations within the limits.