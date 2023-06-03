She was already dead, but Alessandro Impagnatiello continued to write her messages to throw off the investigators: “Baby where are you”

He tried to build a perfect alibi, he showed himself as the concerned and loving boyfriend in the eyes of others. But Alexander Impagnetiello he just wanted to sidetrack the investigators.

He ended the life of his 7 months pregnant girlfriend after he found out about his relationship with a 23-year-old colleaguewhich had been going on for about a year. Giulia Tramontano wanted to leave him and she, on the other hand, will never be free again.

After the crime, Alessandro Impagnatiello searched the web for information on how to cover up every trace and get rid of his body. The next morning he pretended to go to work. He sent a message to Giulia Tramontano’s cell phone, telling her to rest and that he was about to start her shift. A little later another message to ask her if everything was okfollowed by others in which he shows more and more concern.

Call me, please? Hey, are you still in bed? Baby, where are you? We are all worrying.

He continues his charade by making everyone think it was removed of his own free will after discovering his betrayal:

I keep looking at the Ibiza photo we made the picture, I know I haven’t been an ideal boyfriend in recent months…

It’s still:

Just tell us that you’re fine, that you fled to some distant country to throw everything down.

Giulia Tramontano was already dead and his phone turned off from the previous evening. Alessandro Impagnatiello reported her missing and went around the shops looking for her, while he was in charge of burning her body and hiding it behind a building.

That girl pregnant with his child was just an obstacle, he thought well of getting rid of her and free living the relationship with his colleague, but the latter too had discovered his castle of lies and had decided to push him away and be sympathetic to Julia. It was she who was concerned that she was not responding to her messages and she was the first of her to have suspicions about Alexander.