The history of the famous restaurant “Prague”, located in the center of the capital, was revealed in the community In contact with “Moscow. History of Moscow. It became known that at the beginning of its existence, the institution was a cheap low-level restaurant.

“Initially, the famous Prague restaurant was by no means a prestigious place. In the 19th century, it was a cheap tavern, where mostly poor people gathered. And due to the fact that the drinks here were, to put it mildly, not of the best quality, the locals jokingly began to call the restaurant “Braga”,” the message says. “Prague” became a place for a meeting of high society much later.

In the comments to the post, users also recalled that in Soviet times, the restaurant had a culinary service where you could buy cakes, pastries, duck, ham rolls, mustard sausages and salads.

