As all fans will know, during the past year we have been able to witness at the conclusion of JoJolion’s adventures, eighth part of the franchise, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. A few weeks ago the news was announced that during this 2023, the ninth part of the well-known manga, drawn by master Hirohiko Araki, would be published.

As per tradition, to celebrate the new year the most famous mangakas publish images of their works in progress, revealing some small indiscretions. In the image published by Hirohiko Araki, in addition to having inserted a rabbit, because 2023 is the year of this animal for the Chinese calendar, inside we can perhaps admire the silhouette of the new protagonist of the series.

The silhouette shows a young boy with a tail tied with a star-shaped clasp (obviously the inevitable symbol of the series), an Indian-style earring, intent on indicating the name “JoJo”. In the final part of the title “Jojolands”, right on the word “Lands”, we can admire two palm trees, probably indicative of the future setting of the series.

For the moment we have no further details of the ninth season of JoJoLands, we will certainly have to wait some more time before knowing something more about this new narrative arc, theoretically from February 17, 2023, we should see some good ones.