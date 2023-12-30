A couple of months ago in 90min we told you about Real Madrid's action plan to try to sign Mbappé as a free agent in the summer of 2024. However, the press in Spain in recent hours has ratified this position and in effect the route remains the same, the team from the Spanish capital will make a formal offer to the French forward on January 1st; That is, the following Monday and Kylian will have 15 days to give a response to Florentino Pérez.
The newspaper Brand has revealed the figures that the president of the white team will offer to the France star. It is a 5-year contract receiving a net salary of 26 million euros, plus performance bonuses and a transfer bonus to be distributed between the footballer and his entourage of 130 million euros.
According to reports from the aforementioned media, this is a unique and unrepeatable offer. If the player gives a negative response, he will be immediately vetoed by Real Madrid, and will never have the door open to be part of the winningest team in the world.
These figures only make it clear that Kylian continues to be the merengue obsession despite all his rudeness. However, Madrid's offer is lower than what the player receives at PSG since his renewal guarantees him 50 million euros and a loyalty bonus of 200 million euros immediately. Therefore, the French footballer will have to accept losing money to sign with Real Madrid.
