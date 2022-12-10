Details of the relationship between the people’s artist and sports commentator Nikolai Ozerov and famous friends of his family were revealed in the Moslenta material.

“The father of the famous commentator is the no less famous soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Nikolai Ozerov. As a child, the son envied the priest and also wanted to sing. And he sang – only concerts were held at home, in an apartment on Staraya Basmannaya. However, at that time the street was called Marksovaya,” the article says.

The boy was dressed up, he stood on a chair, and performed Gilda’s aria from Verdi’s opera Rigoletto. Famous guests – conductor Golovanov, writer Novikov-Priboy, scientist Schmidt, artists Kachalov, Nezhdanova, Moskvin – laughed and applauded.

The famous writer Valentin Lavrov, the son of Viktor Lavrov, the popular Lokomotiv forward before the war, said: “We lived near the Ozerovs, and the future famous commentator dropped in on us. Grandmother treated him to pies, which he devoured with great appetite. Many years later, in a program dedicated to his father, Nikolai Nikolayevich recalled: “In the pre-war years, he considered it an honor to bring Viktor Lavrov’s fiber suitcase to his house.”

