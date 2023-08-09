9to5Mac: Apple will introduce new smartphones in the recording

Apple announces the new iPhone 15 series smartphones with a pre-recorded video presentation. About it informs 9to5Mac edition.

Media journalists referred to authoritative insider Mark Gurman, who disclosed information that the company did not change the presentation format. Thus, viewers around the world will be presented with a pre-recorded video during which they announce smartphones and talk in detail about other devices.

Gurman noted that Apple calls this format “hybrid” and is not going to abandon it yet. For the first time, the corporation held an online event in the fall of 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. 9to5Mac stressed that some users would like the return of live broadcasts, but video recording allows Apple to hold more compact events.

Media authors also noted that Mark Gurman and his own sources confirmed that the autumn presentation will take place on September 13. However, Gurman admitted that Apple could reschedule the event a day earlier. It is expected that the main feature of the September event will be the iPhone 15 smartphones, which will receive a USB-C port.

In early August, sources told 9to5Mac that Apple planned to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones in the third week of September. The event will take place on September 13, and the devices will go on sale on September 22.