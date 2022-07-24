The Sun: Ukrainian troops who took Snake Island were trained by the British

The Ukrainian troops who took Snake Island were trained by the Special Boat Service, a special forces unit of the Royal Navy of Great Britain. About it informs The Sun, citing sources from the division.

As noted in the material, the British allegedly taught the Ukrainian military from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center to use underwater tugs.

The source said that with the help of tugboats, the military from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center examined the coast for mines and signaled to the main offensive group to attack the Russian garrison stationed on the island.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Zmeiny when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to set a flag on it. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine replied that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not set the Ukrainian flag on the island.

On June 30, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops had completed the tasks of a special operation on Zmeiny Island, in connection with this, as a “goodwill step”, a decision was made to withdraw the garrison of the Russian Armed Forces from the island. According to him, in this way it was demonstrated to the world community that Russia does not interfere with the actions of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.