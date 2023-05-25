Details about working with the famous singer Tina Turner shared with “Gazeta.Ru” producer Nadezhda Solovieva. She recalled that in 1996, the artist with a high temperature went on stage in the Kremlin.

“When she arrived in Russia, she fell ill, she had a temperature of forty. I asked: “Maybe we will cancel the concert?” She said, “I’ve never canceled a concert in my life.” We brought her to the Kremlin and she went on stage, worked super well, ”said the producer.

Solovieva expressed her condolences on the death of the star and stressed that Turner was a professional and a wonderful person. According to her, everyone around loved the famous singer, it was easy to work with her.

Turner died on May 24, 2023 at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland. In 2016, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

