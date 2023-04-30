In Rostov-on-Don, a father accidentally killed his eight-month-old daughter when he tried to kick his wife

The details of the brutal murder of a baby in a Russian city revealed Telegram-Baza channel.

It is drowned out that the incident took place on Platon Klyata Street. Entrepreneur Yakov Mayboroda, during a quarrel with his wife, a pediatric student Anastasia, tried to kick her, but missed and hit his daughter in the head. The girl died from her injuries.

Then the young parents tried to get rid of the body – they dismembered the daughter and put the remains into bags, so that they could then take them out into the street. They then contacted the police and reported the missing child. The remains of the girl were discovered during an inspection of the couple’s place of residence. Yakov and Anastasia were detained, and a criminal case was opened against them.

