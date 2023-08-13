Olesya Silakova, a podiatrist and owner of the TWEE TON beauty salon, revealed the main danger of untreated tools in beauty salons and home masters in an interview with Moslenta.

“Disregard for sanitary standards, the lack of sterilizing equipment and overalls, rusty scissors, tweezers and ignoring antibacterial agents sometimes lead to disaster. Untreated tools can infect from an accidental predecessor, cause serious diseases of the eyes, skin, nails, inflammation of the hair follicles or mucous membranes, swelling, and also transmit bacterial, viral and fungal infections,” she explained.

In addition, an untreated instrument can cause an allergic reaction, including Quincke’s edema. As a rule, chemicals and industrial allergens are to blame.

Silakova added that, for example, insufficiently processed hairdresser’s scissors may contain particles of gel and varnish, due to which the cut of the hair will be uneven, not smooth. And due to damage, the tips will quickly become split.

Dirty tweezers will not be able to carefully glue bunches of eyelashes, a nail file will not be able to polish nails, a brush will not be able to achieve the desired shade of hair, the expert explained.

