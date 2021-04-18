The most correct way to cook eggs is to boil. This is reported by Express with reference to experts from the UK National Health Service.

Experts also advise making an omelet. However, according to them, certain rules should be followed when cooking. So, when cooking, it is not recommended to add salt, and an omelet must be made with low-fat milk.

The experts said that the most harmful way to prepare this product is frying, as it doubles the fat content of the dish. They also explained that eggs contain vitamins B2 and B12, iodine and folic acid.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg revealed the worst way to eat eggs. According to him, any sausage fried with this product makes this dish harmful, and for some people it is especially harmful. The specialist noted that, according to studies, the consumption of eggs with fried red meat in the amount of 50 grams per day increases the risk of various diseases, for example, cancer of the pancreas and colon.