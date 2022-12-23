Analyst Knutov: in two months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will only be able to “train primitively” to work with Patriot

It will be difficult for NATO to implement plans for the use of Patriot air defense systems (SAM) in Ukraine in the near future due to the nature of training in working with this system. Such information in conversation with “Moscow Speaks” revealed military analyst Yuri Knutov.

The expert clarified that Patriot is a complex system, it requires from 70 to 90 people to maintain it, and the process of preparing them, as a rule, can take about six months.

“The fact that the Americans are now planning to train the Ukrainian military in about a month or two will be just a primitive training that will not allow them to master such a complex system to perfection,” Knutov said and expressed confidence that the batteries of the complex there will be Western instructors.

The interlocutor of the radio station believes that in this way the military personnel of the NATO countries are likely to be directly involved in hostilities, which means the direct intervention of the alliance in the conflict.

Earlier, retired US Army officer Brent Eastwood expressed a similar opinion – according to him, military equipment supplied by the West requires the ability to manage it, and this takes time.

US President Joe Biden promised Kyiv to deliver the Patriot on December 21. The White House also signed a memorandum on the allocation of up to one billion dollars in military assistance to Ukraine.