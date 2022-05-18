It is tempting to think that, once you have reached the tippy-top of the Hollywood A-list, there is nothing more you could possibly want. Even more believable is the notion that, unlike us mere mortals, celebrities with tens of millions of dollars in the bank would have little need for picking up a side hustle to bring in a few extra bucks.

However, it would seem that some of the most illustrious household names in America are keen to fill their free time with the occasionally lucrative side hustle whenever they aren’t on the movie set or in the recording studio. Read on to find out some of the surprising side hustles of America’s biggest stars.

Poker Pros

A surprisingly common side occupation for many top celebrities is to be a top poker player, and who can blame them? It’s easier than ever for celebrities to hone their skills with live poker titles like those found in the online casino at Paddy Power, so they can be competitive in real-life games. The top poker tournaments on the international circuit are glamorous affairs, with enough champagne and media coverage to keep any A-lister happy. Tobey Maguire and Hollywood Scream Queen Jennifer Tilly, for example, enjoy a game of poker. For us mere mortals who would rather avoid a $10,000 buy-in, there are plenty of offers available to take advantage of.

Flogging Fashion

One of the most common celebrity side hustles, as notable in 2021, is to have a clothing line. Yes, as this extensive list reveals, it would seem that having your own fashion house is the absolute celebrity must-have right now. The list is almost too extensive to even scratch the surface here. There’s Beyonce with her Ivy Park line of athleisure, Selena Gomez’s collaboration with H&M, Rihanna’s Fenty line, and Melissa McCarthy’s line of inclusive womenswear, to name just a few.

Interior Design

Believe it or not, a very large number of celebs have a passion for sprucing up the multi-million-dollar homes of the great and good. A huge number of A-list celebrities own their own interior design companies on the side. One of the most well-known of these is V Starr, the Florida design showroom of tennis superstar Venus Williams.

Then there is ED, the aptly-named design firm and lifestyle brand of talk show star Ellen Degeneres, as well as Kravitz, the somewhat edgy interior design firm of none other than Lenny Kravitz. If you have a fat stack of cash lying around and want to spruce up your home in time for spring, these are the people for the job.

Selling Snacks

Celebrities have been used in commercials for food products since time immemorial, so it should come as no surprise that so many have branched out and launched food brands of their very own. The range of snacks and treats being flogged by Hollywood’s jet set is surprisingly diverse. There is Scarlett Johansson’s brand of popcorn, which has its flagship store in Paris, Armie Hammer’s upscale bakery in San Antonio, and Ryan Reynold’s dude-friendly gin brand. The list goes on.

So, did these celebrity side hustles inspire you to do something more productive with your spare time? If it did not, we don’t blame you – it seems pretty exhausting.