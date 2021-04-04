The 14-year-old son of the artistic director of the theater studio “Fidgets” Elena Pingjoyan climbed onto the roof of a country house in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow to perform a trick or take a photo, but slipped and fell unsuccessfully. This reason TASS named PR director Petro Sheksheev.

The tragedy happened around 11:00 pm on Saturday, April 3. The teenager was in his room on the third floor. When his grandmother came up to him to say good night, she noticed that the window was open. According to the representative of “Fidget”, the student, most likely, got to the roof to take pictures. “We found the body already below, unfortunately, it landed unsuccessfully,” Sheksheev explained.

In connection with the incident, the theater will cancel the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the collective, which was scheduled for April 12.

The Investigation Department for Solnechnogorsk of the IC of Russia began an investigation into the death of the boy. Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, confirmed that, according to preliminary data, the child fell out of the window of the third floor of the house while photographing. The family of the deceased and the child himself are characterized positively.

Earlier, Sheksheev called the boy’s death an accident. According to him, there was no conflict or suicide. The PR director suggested that the child could have died as a result of an unsuccessful stunt – he was fond of extreme sports. A telephone was found next to the body of the student; he is currently in the police station.

The death of the son of the head of the theater “Fidgets” became known earlier on Sunday, April 4. The day before, the family gathered in a private house to celebrate the boy’s birthday.