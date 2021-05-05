The Minister of Public Works of the city of Jesus Antonio Esteva has revealed the cause of the collapse of the metro bridge with a train to Mexico City. It is reported by RIA News with reference to local media.

The head of the department said that the structure collapsed due to structural defects of elements, in particular metal beams with precast concrete elements in the upper part. According to Esteva, the causes of the tragedy are being established by a special commission and investigators from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll in the collapse of the metro bridge in Mexico City increased to 20. Among the dead are minors. 49 victims were hospitalized, seven of them are in serious condition.

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, May 3, at about 22:30 local time (6:30 Tuesday, May 4, Moscow time) on the 12th metro line near the Olivos station, the metro bridge collapsed when the train passed through it.