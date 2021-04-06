The most popular way to deceive Russians when booking trips around the country turned out to be the creation of fake sites for booking accommodation and selling air tickets. Izvestia newspaper shared the details of common fraud schemes.

As the experts explained, the attackers became more active by the beginning of the tourist season inside the country – they began to offer more often to book tours to non-existent hotels and sanatoriums at an allegedly favorable price.

To do this, they create fake web pages with foreign IP addresses, as well as social media accounts. Luring potential victims with discounts, the scammers persuade them to pay for their vacation as early as possible. After receiving money, criminals usually immediately delete fly-by-night sites and stop responding to messages.

Also among the popular fraudulent tricks is the creation of so-called decoy apartments. As experts clarify, on special sites advertisements for renting apartments with very attractive conditions are published: not far from the sea, with a new renovation and the presence of all the necessary household appliances.

A tourist books an apartment, but upon arrival it turns out that it is already occupied. In this case, the traveler is offered other accommodation options with much worse living conditions.

“A confused tourist, who already wants to finally take a break from the flight, and not run in search of housing, agrees that there is, and the advertisement for a bait apartment continues to hang on some website, attracting more and more potential tenants.” – explained Svetlana Petropolskaya, co-owner of Urvista law firm and Urvista School.

Another way to cheat is by creating phishing sites with cheap air travel. So, after buying a ticket, the victim receives a fake itinerary receipt, which will not be displayed in any existing booking system.

Earlier in March, it was reported about the creation of a fake site, similar to booking.com, in order to steal funds from bank cards. So, the scammers cheated a Russian woman planning a trip to Moscow for 43 thousand rubles.