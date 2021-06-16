The next part of the STALKER game series appeared on the Microsoft website. Title available in online store companies.

Judging by the detailed description of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the title is optimized for the next generation consoles from Microsoft – Xbox Series X and S. The game will be downloaded to consoles after confirmation of an active Microsoft account. The company also disclosed information that STALKER 2 will take about 150 gigabytes of space on the console’s drive.

The flagship console Xbox Series X has one terabyte of memory, but about 802 gigabytes are available for the needs of the gamer. The younger Xbox Series S is distinguished by an SSD-drive reduced to 512 gigabytes of volume, while the user is given about 364 gigabytes of free space – the rest is occupied by the system. In this regard, device users will have to economize on free space – perhaps gamers will even need to delete some of the previously downloaded games.

Also on the game page there are prices. The basic version of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will cost $ 60, the Deluxe Edition was estimated at $ 80. The Ultimate Edition with story additions, digital artbook, and other bonuses costs $ 110. In Russia, various versions of STALKER 2 were estimated at 2499, 3199 and 4499 rubles, respectively. Digital versions of games can be pre-ordered.

Previously, Microsoft showed a gameplay trailer for STALKER 2 and revealed the release date of the game – April 28, 2022. The title will be released on PC, included in the Xbox Game Pass service and will be a temporary Xbox exclusive.