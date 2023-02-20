Maxim Krongauz, a linguist, Doctor of Philology, Professor, Head of the Laboratory of Linguistic Conflictology and Modern Communication Practices at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, revealed methods to calculate Muscovites by speech in an interview with Moslenta.

First of all, you can pay attention to the phonetic features of speech. In the pronunciation of Muscovites, there is noticeable excessive “akaniya” and lengthening of unstressed vowels. However, according to the expert, the literary language is based on the Moscow dialect, so now it is rather difficult to single it out. So, for example, smoothing the sound “h” in some words does not always identify a resident of the capital.

At the same time, there is an easier way to identify a Muscovite by speech. This is toponymy. “If we talk about Moscow, then probably the most famous story is Pampusha on Tverbula. This is an abbreviation for “a monument to Pushkin on Tverskoy Boulevard.” For a person who does not live in the capital, the phrase has practically no meaning, and Muscovites immediately understand what’s what. And this familiar designation has been around for more than a century,” said Krongauz.

Previously, the most popular meeting place in Moscow was named. The author of the post mentioned that Muscovites used to make appointments at the monument to the poet Alexander Pushkin, located on the square of the same name near the Tverskaya and Pushkinskaya metro stations.