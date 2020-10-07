In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ‘Murder Theory’ may have been used by some politicians, journalists and media houses to their advantage. This has been revealed in a unique US study based on tweets, YouTube videos and trends. More traction can be the reason for doing this.

According to a media report, a team of researchers led by an associate professor at the University of Michigan has done the study. This study shows that the content that was promoting absolutely unfounded murder theories got far more traction than Suicide theory.



Analysis of all YouTube videos and tweets

Anatomy of a Rumors: This pre-print study titled Social Media and Suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput shows that the accounts of politicians were instrumental in turning the narrator from suicide to suicide in the Sushant case. The research team analyzed about 7 thousand YouTube videos and 10,000 tweets. All these were associated with about 2000 journalists and media houses and 1,200 leaders.



Presented as Murder in place of Suicide

The study has pointed out that politicians, especially in the initial stage, were the reason for turning the case apart by presenting the case as ‘Murder’ instead of ‘Suicide’. This was later followed by the media. Emotional analysis in the study suggests that political accounts initiated coordinated efforts to demand a CBI probe in mid-July, while journalists pushed anti-Maharashtra government operatives full force in early August.

These people were targeted

The study also found that Riya Chakraborty, Aditya Thackeray, Disha Salian and Salman Khan were the biggest targets of the propaganda campaign in this case. According to Associate Professor Joyjit Pal, there was little possibility that online engagement was organic. Pal said, “The entire social media space has been so effectively armed that you can turn any issue that has an emotional aspect into something that the whole country clings to.”



Data discrepancies

Pal said that Sushant Case is a very important story in today’s India which works hard to gain a foothold due to being an outsider in the film industry. The story also received a lot of organic response. Pal says, “There are many discrepancies with the data but there is a pattern within it.” In terms of statistics, there is a big difference between how much one party talks about murder and how much the other party talks about theory. At such a level of data, it is very unlikely to be organic. ‘



More use of the word ‘Murder’ in BJP related accounts

The study found that accounts associated with BJP were more aggressive in using the word ‘Murder’. The data shows that especially the BJP leaders played an important role in proposing ‘Murder’ instead of ‘Suicide’ Narrative.



Media channels get financial benefit

Pal says, “When politicians or media houses talked about Sushant, it got more engagement. Compared to that, when he spoke on any other subject, the same engagement was not seen. Media channels that spread Sushant’s story also received economic benefits.