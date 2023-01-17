A difficult puzzle, reconstructed by the Ros and the Palermo prosecutor’s office: this is how the boss Matteo Messina Denaro was found

After 30 long years on the run, the boss has been caught Matthew Messina Money. But how did he live free all these years and how did the police find him? These are the questions that have been circulating among Italians since yesterday, the day in which the Italian State called itself the “winner”.

It would seem, according to the first information released, that the investigations continued gradually, reconstructing a difficult puzzlethanks to eavesdropping of the last relatives of the boss.

In between conversations, there was talk of two surgeries for cancer and Crohn’s disease. So it would have been there disease by Matteo Messina Denaro to put an end to his fugitive.

And so, appeals were made to the center of the Ministry of Health, in possession of all data from cancer patients.

A name caught the attention of the Ros and the Prosecutor of Palermo: Andrew Bonafedenephew of an old facilitator of Messina Denaro.

It turned out that he had been operated on a year earlier at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo, but the investigations revealed that that day, Bonafede it was at his house. Wasn’t that him? Was it perhaps the name used by the boss to hide and heal himself?

The scheduled visit

The investigation continued and just yesterday, he had a visit to the clinic. But this time, she has it welcomed the blitz. The boss, realizing the movement, tried to flee, but was then stopped by a Carabiniere. It would have been then that he would have admitted: “I am Matteo Messina Denaro”.

He had medical records and a identity card with the name Andrea Bonafede. For 30 years, he was able to live like a normal person, nobody recognized him, not even inside the clinic. Now the real Bonafede will have to explain to the authorities how the boss got in in possession of his identity.

Messina Denaro was described by the other patients as a “normal” and also “kind” man. At the time of arrest he was well dressed, wore luxury clothes.

Matteo Messina Denaro’s hideout found

Authorities have located the boss’s lairin Campobello di Mazara, the town of his facilitator John Luppinoended up in handcuffs with him.

It is not yet known where he has been taken, images showed the mobster landed at Pescara airport and it is suspected he will be detained in the maximum security prison of L’Aquila.