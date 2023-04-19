A trap also made of corn and honey and fruit as bait: this is how the bear Jj4 was captured, accused of having attacked Andrea Papi

Revealed how the bear was captured Jj4accused of having attacked and ended the life of the runner Andrea Papi.

On Monday evening, around 11.00 pm, the Forestry Corps of the province of Trento identified and captured the bear. Jj4 entered the tube trap placed in the area. Inside was placed the fruit as bait.

The bear was in an area not frequented by humans, a 1400 meters of altitude, at the foot of the Brenta Dolomites. Area, however, not too far from Madonna di Campiglio, on the contrary traveled by many skiers.

The trap, also made of honey and corn, was placed at the point where the researchers, thanks to footprints and dogs, had traced the mother bear. The animal was caught along with two of her three puppies. The babies, who are 15 months old today, were released into the woods. Experts say separating from their mum shouldn’t lead to survival issues, they should by now be able to look after themselves.

Jj4 was sedated and identified also thanks to that collar that should have signaled it after the previous assault on father and son and which instead is result off since August.

Maurizio Fugatti confirmed the capture of Jj4

The capture of the bear was also confirmed by the president of the province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti. The latter had issued the order for the killing of Jj4, which however was canceled by Tar. The governor explained that the bear was taken to the Cesteller fauna recovery center.

Fugatti has made it known that he does not want to give up the abatement and now it will be up to the court to make the final decision. The Tar has until next May 11th to determine which will be the destiny of Jj4.

The Lav has already put its lawyers to work, who have presented a formal request, now awaiting response. The association proposes to take responsibility for Jj4 and to transfer him to a protected place, where he will not be able to harm anyone, but he will be able to continue living. The story of the bear and the death of Andrea Papi have given rise to a real storm. Jj4’s fate is at the moment uncertain.