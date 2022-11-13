The details of the tragedy that happened in the second half of the last century, connected with the director of the popular metropolitan Eliseevsky store, were revealed by Moslenta. It became known that they decided to shoot the former director of the store when Yuri Andropov came to power in 1982, who decided to start a fierce fight against corruption.

“One of his first victims was the director of the store, Yuri Sokolov. Sokolov’s case was considered by the Supreme Court of the USSR. For intimidation, directors of large Moscow stores were ordered to appear in the hall. When the verdict was announced – “to capital punishment – execution” – those present applauded, ”the message says.

His colleagues were afraid that a fate similar to Sokolov’s would await them, which is why they were ready to disown him. However, soon many leaders of the trade sector were also arrested.

There were rumors that Sokolov himself was promised leniency if he would assist in the investigation. The director of the Eliseevsky store believed in this and named many well-known names, which finally ruined himself and his acquaintances.

