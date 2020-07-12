Highlights: There is a big revelation about the atrocities on Uygar Muslims in Xinjiang province of China

China has built more than 100 new torture centers in its Muslim-majority Xinjiang province

Uigars are being imprisoned in these centers and they are being forced to work in the factory

Beijing

Satellite photographs about the atrocities on Uygar Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province have revealed a major. China has built more than 100 new torture centers in its Muslim-majority Xinjiang province, in which not only Uygars are being imprisoned, but they are being forcibly employed in the factory there. After being forced to work for many hours, such prisoners are being given only Rs 100 per month.

The news website Badfeed has revealed this with the help of government documents, interviews and hundreds of satellite photographs. In this study, it is revealed that China has made a factory in 135 torture homes. Ugar Muslims are being forcibly employed in these factories. Not only this, the process of forcible work continues in factories located inside and outside the torture centers all over Xinjiang. Some are so vast that thousands of people work there.

Total area of ​​factories spread over 20 million square feet

Bajfeed said that the total area of ​​the total factories built in Xinjiang is spread over 20 million square feet. This area continues to grow as this process of detaining Uygars continues very fast. The report said that since 2016, 10 lakh Uygar Muslims have been detained. In the year 2018 alone, one crore 40 lakh sq ft area was converted into factory.

Two Uygar detainees who had remained locked up in these torture centers said that while they were in custody they had to work in these factories. He told that the women prisoners were taken to the factory after filling them in buses and had to make gloves there. When she was asked if she was paid for this work, she laughed. He said that the Chinese administration has created the hell that destroyed my life.

Only paid 9 yuan or about 100 rupees for working a month

Dina Nurdayabai, who was detained in the years 2017 and 2018, said that she had to work and in return she got little or no money. Dina said, ‘I felt like I’m in hell.’ He said that prisoners were locked in a corner and school uniforms were sewn. Another prisoner said that he was paid only 9 yuan or about 100 rupees for working a month. During this, he had to work for 9 hours every day.

