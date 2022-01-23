Hugs are an effective way to fall asleep writes Express with reference to British doctors.

In the course of the study, experts found that about 16 million people in the UK have problems with falling asleep. Scientists attributed this to the release of cortisol during the day. The hormone is responsible for the response to stress, and for normal sleep, it is necessary to reduce its amount in the body, experts added.

They revealed the positive impact of hugs on human health. Getting comfortable in bed and hugging your loved one can greatly reduce feelings of anxiety and improve your mood. The body will begin to produce serotonin, which plays an important role in the sleep-wake cycle.

According to doctors, mitigating the effects of stress during hugs will improve the functioning of the heart and blood vessels. In addition, it strengthens the immune system. The release of dopamine relaxes the muscles. Scientists have called hugs a remedy that fights depression and helps overcome insomnia.

Previously, doctors said that before retiring, it is recommended not to watch TV or read while in bed. In addition, some time before bedtime, you should refrain from alcohol, caffeine and nicotine. A hot shower, pleasant calm music, as well as something that can relax a person will help prepare the body for sleep.