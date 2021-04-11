For a more advantageous closing of the mortgage in case of early repayment, it is recommended to reduce the mortgage payment, and not the loan term. This method was revealed by Tatyana Reshetnikova, deputy head of the mortgage department of the federal company Etazhi, in a conversation with Ura.ru.

“It’s safer to first reduce the monthly payment to a comfortable value in order to reduce the risk of non-payment in case of unforeseen circumstances, but at the same time continue to pay at least the usual amount of the monthly payment, directing the resulting delta as a result of its reduction for further early repayment of the loan,” she said.

According to the president of the International Academy of Mortgage and Real Estate Irina Radchenko, you can also leave the payment the same, but reduce the loan term. The overpayment will still be less, she said. “There is only one way – you bring additional money that is not provided for in a monthly payment. Then the credit manager makes the calculation, ”the specialist explained.

Earlier, the head of the analytical department of the bank BKF Maxim Osadchiy said that in Russia there are signs of the end of the boom in the mortgage lending market. As the expert noted, the volume of mortgage lending reached an all-time high in October 2020, but already in February 2021, they decreased by 26 percent.