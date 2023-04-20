Cleaning expert Sue Caldwell suggested cleaning white sneakers with baking soda and vinegar.

Sue Caldwell, director of cleaning products brand Clean Living International from England, revealed a way to clean white sneakers using home products. Her comment leads Express.

The specialist advised to remove dirt from these shoes with baking soda, white vinegar and hot water. The ingredients should be mixed in a vessel so that a paste is obtained. “The mixture will begin to sizzle, after which you can simply apply it to the product and leave it for a few minutes,” the cleaning expert explained.

Then, according to the interlocutor of the publication, you will need to rub the resulting product into the material inside and out in a circular motion using an old toothbrush or a cleaning brush with hard bristles. Finally, rinse the sneakers with hot water, Caldwell pointed out.

Previously, a blogger with the nickname @mlovehdz_ showed an easy way to clean white sneakers. According to the girl, a solution of two ingredients will help to rid the shoes of pollution and return them to an almost new look. So, you should mix baking soda and dishwashing detergent in hot water and leave the soiled products in it, she advised.