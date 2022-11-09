Sexologist White: breathing exercises and masturbation will help achieve vaginal orgasm

Masturbation and breathing practices can help achieve vaginal orgasm during penetrative sex, says clinical sexologist Megwin White. Ways to help enhance pleasure during sexual intercourse, she disclosed edition of Popsugar.

According to White, in order to enjoy vaginal sex, it is necessary to reconsider expectations from it. First of all, it is worth remembering that intimacy is not just physical stimulation of the genitals. Since arousal originates in the brain, psychological problems often prevent you from reaching orgasm. To liberate herself, the sexologist advised women to get to know their own bodies better: study its anatomy, erogenous zones, clitoris, find the G-spot. She called masturbation the best way to do this.

White recommended that all beginners to masturbation start with breathing practices that will help you tune in to explore your own desires, and only then move on to exploring the body. “You can start by touching your erogenous zones to increase arousal, such as your nipples, breasts, neck, and thighs. Then use your fingers or a sex toy. It takes time to find what you like, so be patient,” she said.

Another important component of orgasm is communication before sex, the specialist continued. According to her, it is important to honestly discuss with a partner all the needs and desires. This will build confidence and relax.

You can try to synchronize your breathing with your partner’s before foreplay and sex, White says. “Place your hands on your partner’s chest, feel their heartbeat, inhale for three counts, then exhale for three and repeat until you feel relaxed and connected,” she explained.

White also advises to stop constantly thinking about orgasm and whether it will come. This, in her opinion, only makes it difficult to achieve it, because it causes a constant feeling of anxiety.

