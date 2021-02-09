As many of you may recall, the incredible new Black Myth Wukong, a title developed by Game Science Studio, was announced last August that left the gaming community extremely excited. After seeing how your first gameplay enjoyed great success, reaching the succulent figure of 10 million visits only on the BiliBili website, now a Spectacular new Black Myth Wukong gameplay.
The Chinese indie role-playing game and action, has been seen several months later in a new gamplay trailer where we have been able to see new elements, in the company of new areas and incredible enemies that will leave you all stunned. Although, the trailer that you can see below via Youtube, has been published in celebration of the Chinese New Year, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox.
The developer of Game science has made it clear that the Black Myth Wukong gameplay It does not show a section of the game’s planned story, as this gameplay trailer was produced especially to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Still, it is very strange that the bosses that we have seen in the company of various enemies, areas, weapons, powers and more, have been planned only for this day. Most likely, all of this will be implemented in the final game in different ways and fitting with the story.
Black Myth Wu Kong’s gameplay is real, as has been shown by the CEO of Game Science Studio
Game Science Studio intend to launch Black Myth Wukong for Xbox Series X | S, PC and PlayStation 5, but still does not know when it will end up being released. What they do know is that it won’t take “500 years.” Without further ado, it is very likely that it will be a long time until we have new information about this long-awaited video game.
