Cucumbers, potatoes, green and black tea will relieve edema, said plastic surgeon Madina Bayramukova, writes “Evening Moscow”.

She advised using slices of fresh cucumber or potatoes, frozen cubes of black or green tea. You can make a yogurt mask without filler by adding a spoonful of ground coffee to it, the doctor revealed a simple way to remove swelling. The resulting mass is applied to the area under the eyes. Bayramukova explained that coffee stimulates blood circulation, which is why it is often put in creams for this area.

New Year’s feasts lead to swelling and poor health, the specialist added. The most correct decision would be to quickly return to the usual routine: go to bed on time and get up early.

To improve health and condition after the holidays, she advised drinking a sufficient amount of plain non-carbonated water. It will remove toxins from the body.

Earlier, nutritionist-nutritionist Irina Karaeva said that avoiding dairy products and sugar relieves swelling of the face. Goat milk or lactose-free dairy products should be used instead.