A plan to build a subway in pre-revolutionary Moscow was revealed in a group “In contact with” Metro World. The first project of the metropolitan subway was developed in 1902.

At the beginning of the 20th century, engineer Pyotr Balinsky presented a project to the Moscow Duma, which provided for the construction of a metro underground and above overpasses. The main line was supposed to run from the village of Petrovsko-Razumovskoye to Zamoskvorechye. And next to Red Square, the Central Station was to be built.

The project also planned the construction of two ring lines and stations “Selo Alekseevskoye”, “Cherkizovo”, “Taganskaya Square”, “Sokolniki”, “Kudrinskaya Square”, “Serpukhovskaya Square” and “Petrovsky Travel Palace”.

Earlier, the Russians remembered the demolished metro pavilion in the center of Moscow.