Communications Earth & Environment: Changes in rainy season led to Mayan collapse

Decreased predictability of seasonal rainfall may have played a significant role in the decline of the Classic Maya civilization around 1100 years ago. This conclusion was reached by scientists from the University of New Mexico (USA) and the University of Potsdam (Germany), who published the results of the study in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Experts analyzed the content of stable isotopes in stalagmites in the Yok Balum cave, located near the archaeological site in the state of Belize, where the pre-Columbian city of Uxbank used to be. Using the ratio of carbon and oxygen isotopes, scientists were able to reveal how the amount of rain and soil conditions in the region have changed over the past 1600 years.

Maya agriculture was heavily dependent on water, which was only available during the summer rainy season. Changes in the intensity and timing of rainfall may have had significant implications for ancient human societies in Central America. Although there is growing evidence that repeated droughts were responsible for the fragmentation of Maya urban agglomerations and the dispersal of populations in the southern lowlands, the role of seasonal changes has so far been poorly understood.

It turned out that changes in seasonal rainfall between 700 and 800 AD were a new threat to food production in a region where all crops were directly dependent on rainfall, making it difficult or impossible to predict harvest times. This was a factor in the collapse of the Mayan civilization, whose population (5-10 million people) decreased by 60-70 percent in 100-150 years.