An effective method of maintaining youthfulness of the face without “beauty injections” was revealed in an interview with Moslenta by the author of the concept “Another look at a person”, a specialist with 10 years of experience in working with muscle clamps, Alexander Rossiysky. He explained that facial aging is strongly influenced by stress, anger and aggression.

“When a person experiences these feelings for a long time, he constantly, consciously or unconsciously, clenches his jaw. And if they don’t relax in any way and are in tension every day, then sooner or later there comes a moment when the muscles automatically tighten and literally “get stuck” in such a “broken state,” the expert said.

As a result, the vessels of the lymphatic system begin to squeeze, the fluid circulates much worse through them, provoking the formation of edema. The main way to solve this problem, Russian called the removal of muscle clamps on the example of a specialist not only in the face, but also throughout the body. This will help both visually (remove swelling and tighten the face) and psychologically (the person will become calmer, more relaxed), the interlocutor of Moslenta concluded.

Earlier, blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva shared a life hack to fight and get rid of the effect of a “tired” face.