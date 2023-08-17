Reveal video of the fight between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali: ‘slapping’ from side to side

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Controversial images.
Win Sports Screenshots
Controversial images.
Hubert Bodhert had to be removed among several. There is outrage over the facts.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
images sow more concern about the outrageous fight that broke out between members of Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Calithis Wednesday, in El Campín.
(Santa Fe made its “play” and an outrageous fight broke out against Cali with hard “slaps”)
Video of the embarrassing fight
As seen in the broadcast of the Copa Colombia game, which Santa Fe ended up winning, apparently a ball boy “took over” the Cali goalkeeper’s note book.
Then, chaos broke out.
(This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali).
Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, was the one who noticed and began to complain.
Then, at the edge of the field, Hubert Bodhert, John Vásquez and other members got into an embarrassing fight.
ADVANCE
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Reveal #video #fight #Santa #Deportivo #Cali #slapping #side #side
Leave a Reply