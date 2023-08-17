Reveal video of the fight between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali: ‘slapping’ from side to side

images sow more concern about the outrageous fight that broke out between members of Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Calithis Wednesday, in El Campín.

(Santa Fe made its “play” and an outrageous fight broke out against Cali with hard “slaps”)

Video of the embarrassing fight

Moment of the encounter. Photo: Screenshots

As seen in the broadcast of the Copa Colombia game, which Santa Fe ended up winning, apparently a ball boy “took over” the Cali goalkeeper’s note book.

Then, chaos broke out.

(This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali).

Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, was the one who noticed and began to complain.

Then, at the edge of the field, Hubert Bodhert, John Vásquez and other members got into an embarrassing fight.

