Vladimir Putin: Russian President, Moscow ruler and the one who started the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Peter Kovalev

According to media reports, the unmasked suspected BND double agent is said to have passed on situation reports on Ukraine to Russia. Accordingly, the officer could have been blackmailed.

Munich/Berlin – According to media reports, the suspected BND double agent unmasked last week could have disclosed secret information about the situation in Ukraine to Russia. This was reported by NDR and WDR this Monday (December 26). It was also said, citing information from security circles, that the officer may have been blackmailed.

Unmasked German BND spy: leaked Ukraine secrets to Putin’s Russia?

According to the report, the Federal Public Prosecutor or the foreign intelligence service BND did not want to comment. Both only referred to their press releases from last Thursday. According to NDR and WDR, the Federal Prosecutor General at the Federal Court of Justice (GBA) is investigating the suspicion that the man could have been blackmailed.

The BND employee Carsten L. was exposed by the Federal Intelligence Service itself and, according to the authorities, was arrested on Wednesday last week on the instructions of the federal prosecutor. He is accused of having passed on state secrets to a Russian secret service. The BND employee is in custody on charges of treason.

How however Focus Online reported on Friday (December 23), the suspect is said to have worked as a top analyst in foreign technical intelligence. This was neither confirmed nor denied by the authorities.

Through his position, the alleged spy allegedly had access to information obtained through operations by partner services. These include the US secret service NSA and the British eavesdropping service GCHQ. In Austria and Sweden, people have recently been arrested on suspicion of espionage in connection with the Ukraine war.

Russian espionage in Germany? Allegedly several double agents in the Federal Republic

As the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) writes, only in Germany is a low three-digit number of double agents suspected who work for other secret services at the same time. The Federal Republic is regarded as a supporter of Ukraine in its armed conflict with Russia, which is why Berlin is repeatedly criticized and verbally attacked by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war. (pm/AFP)