It’s official: “The Exorcist: Believer” is the title of the next reboot of “The Exorcistwhich features the return of original actress Ellen Burstyn. During Universal’s panel at CinemaCon 2023, horror boss Jason Blum and David Gordon Green took the stage to confirm the official title for the reboot of “The Exorcist” and reveal a bit more about what to expect. “Will extend and update the original [de 1976]said Blum, “as Green did with Halloween“.

Universal also revealed a first look at “The Exorcist: Believer” with an exclusive clip, showing that two girls are possessed by demons this time… and it’s pretty creepy. Leslie Odom Jr plays the father of one of the girls, who drops off his daughter and her friend at school before they mysteriously disappear. The girls are found in the woods three days later, but something isn’t quite right…

The girls act strangely, staring into mirrors and having seizures, and one of them even shows up in church dressed in white and covered in blood. Several clips of the girls reveal images clearly inspired by “The Exorcist” original, with the girls appearing with inverted crosses striped on their foreheads.

It was also confirmed that this is the first of three “The Exorcistwhich could set up a demonic trilogy for years to come.

“The Exorcist” was released in 1976 and featured Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, an actress and mother who finds her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) possessed by a demonic presence. The upcoming reboot also sees the return of Burstyn’s character, Chris MacNeil, who she approaches to help free the two new girls from the control of evil.

“The Exorcist: Believer” will be released in theaters in October 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It all sounds great, but we’ll see how this trilogy fares with the purists.