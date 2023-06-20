The community of fans of the acclaimed manga and anime one piece is completely hyped after the announcements of the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work to the live-action format in Netflix During last week. As fans began to search for more information about the eight episodes that make up this new version of the famed series, a surprising revelation took place on Twitter, where fans managed to decipher and share the titles of each of the episodes. .

User @OP_Netflix_Fan, known for being a passionate fan of one piece, was the one who got ahead of the community by posting the episode titles in a tweet that quickly went viral. Although it should be noted that the titles were not shared in chronological order, this did not stop fans from getting excited and speculating about the plot and possible connections between the episodes.

One Piece Netflix Live Action — Season 1 Episode Titles Source: WGA

Note: Episode Titles are not in order pic.twitter.com/MHep1CQT3E — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) June 19, 2023

Which translates to:

The Dawn of Romance.

The man in the straw hat.

Don’t tell tales.

The pirates are coming.

Eat at the Baratie!

The chef and the chore boy.

The girl with the saw shark tattoo.

The worst in the East.

The ability of the fan community to discover and share these titles shows the level of dedication and passion they have for the series. The followers of one piece They continue to express their enthusiasm on social networks, sharing their expectations and opinions about the live-action adaptation.

The live-action adaptation of one piece in Netflix It has been a highly anticipated event, and the fan community, through their active participation on social media, has once again shown their unwavering support for the franchise.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I’ve tried to watch the anime and I’ve tried to read the manga, maybe this adaptation will encourage me to try again, hopefully it won’t be as bad as the rest of the live-action adaptations of other series that exist.