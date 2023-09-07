It was revealed that Nintendo carried out technical demonstrations of the successor console of the switches during the last Gamescom. According to these reports, Nintendo privately showed invited developers specially prepared demos for its next-generation gaming console, which could be released as early as next year. It is understood that one of the demonstrations of ‘switch 2‘ was an improved version of the launch title of switches, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildwhich ran at a higher frame rate and resolution than the original game, on hardware that met the new console’s specifications (but there was no suggestion that the game would actually be re-released).

Another source claimed that Nintendo showed the impressive technical demonstration with the Unreal Engine 5 of epic, The Matrix Awakenswhich was originally released to show the power of playstation 5 and xbox series x in 2021, running on the specifications planned for its next console.

The demo is said to have been run using the scaling enhancement technology. DLSS of nvidiawith advanced ray tracing enabled and graphics comparable to last generation consoles from sony and Microsoft (Note, however, that this does not mean that the successor to switches will have a gross power close to that of PS5 either xbox series xwhich are not portable devices).

DLSS (deep learning supersampling) is a unique feature of graphics cards from nvidia. In pcworks by using the artificial intelligence to increase the resolution of games, allowing developers to achieve higher graphics settings and better frame rates on weaker hardware. According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, DLSS at any distance from the screen “it looks almost the same as the real thing.”

It is important to note that Nintendo filed patents for potential scaling enhancement technology plans using artificial intelligence in March 2020. The patents, which were made public in 2021, describe a process similar to the core functionality of switcheswhere a game can run at one resolution while a device is being powered by a battery, but when plugged into a power outlet or connected to a TV, the output can be upscaled to 1080p.

Nintendo includes a diagram in the patent that shows a 540p image upscaled to 1080p. However, it mentions that other scaling improvement processes, including scaling improvement to 4Kwould be possible.

Nintendo has yet to publicly discuss its plans for the next generation of consoles, but a recent report indicated that the company plans to release new hardware late next year.

Although specific hardware details are being kept under wraps, VGC sources have indicated that the upcoming next-gen console will be able to be used in portable mode, similar to the nintendoswitch.

Tokyo-based industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto said a 2024 console release would make sense for Nintendoas it is expected to see a double-digit decline in hardware and software sales this year for switcheswhich was released in March 2017.

“In general, I would say that, looking at the finances of Nintendo, it seems clear that it is time for a new device in 2024,” he said. “Hardware is expected to fall 16.5% year-on-year in the current fiscal year, while the deficit for software is expected to reach 15.9%. “The only way to prevent these losses from fully inflating next year is a new device, and the second half of 2024 seems like a realistic launch window to me.”

Via: VGC

Author’s note: Have a power approximate to that of the playstation 5 on a portable console it would be crazy. And there is still to explore the new technology from AMD, which is supposed to be available for all devices. Will it be too late to implement it? Either way, it seems Nintendo finally it will be very close to rivaling the graphic power of its competitors.