devil 4 from Blizzard Entertainment will adopt a seasonal content model at launch, much like its predecessor, with action determined by the Battle Passes players, which unlock various in-game rewards. Each character thrown into the game world will slowly level up as enemies are defeated and quests are completed, from Level 1 to Level 100 each season.

Within a set window of time, players will work to unlock all of the content in the game. battle pass of the game; there’s a free version available for everyone and a paid version for those who decide to invest, with rewards unlocking as characters progress.

If you want to unlock all the content of the battle pass of each season, it turns out that you will need a lot of patience and dedication, since each one can take up to 80 hours complete it.

The game’s associate director, Joe Piepiora, confirmed the duration of the Battle Passes game seasons and how much time players will need to invest to reach the highest levels of success in devil 4.

“At this time, the battle passwhen you factor in completing the season walkthrough along with doing other in-game content, it comes to roughly 80 hours of time invested to complete all the battle passPiepiora said. “Getting a character up to Level 100 might take a bit longer than that depending on how you play.”

Despite this, Piepiora believes that it is “likely” that players will finish every battle pass before reaching max level each season, allowing for even more activities beyond those first few 80 hours dedicated game. He also made it clear that it’s not the only way players can participate in the game, and that players shouldn’t necessarily strive to reach Level 100 with every character they create.

Since this tour may take more than 80 hours for each season character, and for players to create new characters each season, it would be a long journey for sure.

Players diving into the franchise for the first time should be aware of these requirements before committing to the game. Returning players will likely be more familiar with this looping style of gameplay and the absorbing nature of the adventure. In any case, it is better to prepare accordingly.

