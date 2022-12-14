Among all the transformations of dragonball, Super Saiyan 3 is one of the most striking due to its design. The absence of eyebrows and long hair is something that fans want to have. Nevertheless, the original concept of this power was differentsince the two distinct elements were not present in a concrete way.

Recently, an old sketch by Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, was released, showing us the original design of Super Saiyan 3. Here we can see eyebrows on Goku’s face and, although his hair is longer compared to their previous transformations, does not become as extensive as it eventually became.

Without a doubt, a look at Toriyama’s creative process that many fans will appreciate. Now we can only wait and see if Dragon Ball Super eventually we see this power once more. On related topics, here’s the first look at the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Similarly, this was the original design of Gohan Beast in superhero.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see what never came to be. Akira Toriyama is a great mangaka, but he is not perfect, and before settling on one design, he worked on hundreds, and this is just one of the attempts he made when creating Super Saiyan 3.

Via: Akira Toriyama