One of the premieres of this winter that has had the best reception is the new season of The Promised Neverland.

Although the manga is over, many have waited to see the adventures of Emma and company.

Two episodes have been released so far, and this is the second to include a series of big reveals. But talking about this matter falls into a thorny and well-known terrain, that of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Nowadays, Emma, Ray and the boys who escaped from Grace Field House, they are safe. They managed to escape the demons that were chasing them, but curiously, they had the help of a couple of them.

It is because they practice a religion in which they are prohibited from consuming human flesh, which other members of their species eat. This is why these creatures raise and keep children to feed themselves.

It was precisely thanks to one of the demons who welcomed them that Emma and Ray they knew the past of The Promised Neverland.

A thousand years before, humans and demons decided to separate the world to end a millennial conflict. As part of the agreement they reached, the latter supported some people for their livelihood.

This is how they proceeded to raise more, and one such place is the orphanage of Grace Field House.

The Promised Neverland reveals some of its secrets

Today, there are many more such places, where children are raised to be food for demons. But in the case of Grace Field House, is considered a ‘premium’ site for the quality of its ‘products’.

While Emma and Ray they were impressed by the revelation, they did not lose heart to move on. The one who revealed the truth of the world to the boys is Sonju, who travels together with his partner Mujika.

It is later that Sonju teaches Emma how to hunt, something she asked him to feed her brothers. Even though he never thought he would have to take a life, he plucks up the courage to do so.

The development of this new season of The Promised Neverland so far it is progressing quite well. It remains to be seen what new and disturbing surprises regarding the world of this series are revealed in the next episodes.

