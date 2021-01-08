the king of Fighters It is undoubtedly one of the most famous arcades in Mexico, because to date it is possible to find one or another hidden machine with a game from the saga.

This fighting title is popular with older gamers, and if you already missed seeing the iconic characters on your console, they will soon be back.

The King of Fighters XV had his fans in suspense by announcing that we would soon see his first trailer, which arrived recently and promised us it won’t be long before we can see it.

This popular fighting game won a huge fan base in the late 1990s, when you could still find arcades on almost every corner.

SNK He continued to bring the saga to life through the years, and recently released the first trailer of The King of Fighters XV, which brings back several iconic characters that you are sure to recognize.

If you are a gamer old school, we leave you the clip below to make you feel nostalgic again.

Yasuyuki oda, producer of the game, and Eisuke Ogura, who worked as a director, made the official presentation and clarified that they are still optimizing some details, but they assure that we will have it on consoles this year.

At the moment they did not give a definitive release date, although they promised that next week we will see a new trailer with more details.

Iori is back.

The King of Fighters XV will have an animated short and an Ultimate Edition

To make your launch even more epic, The King of Fighters XV will have an animated short that will be directed by Masami obari, who was in charge of directing some important videos of the saga Fatal Fury in the 90s.

If this was not enough, they also showed the Ultimate edition of the game, which will include 8 additional characters and 10 exclusive costumes, with which there will be a total of 58 fighters.

If you are a lover of this fighting game, stay tuned for new updates.

