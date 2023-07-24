margot robbie shines pink in ‘Barbie’ as the stereotypical Barbie alongside her ‘accessory’ Ken (played by Ryan Gosling). The Greta Gerwig-directed film hit theaters and is already one of the biggest and most successful releases of the year. Is your great performance at the box office reflected in the salary of your protagonists? Taking into account that both are nominated for Oscars, in addition to other valuable recognitions and a long career, the curiosity of the viewers is justified. In the following lines, we tell you more details.

‘Barbie’ hit theaters and is one of the most successful releases of the year. Photo: Warner Bros.

How much did Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earn for ‘Barbie’?

According to a previous Variety report, Margot Robbie received a salary of US$12.5 million for her role in the ‘Barbie’ movie. This sum equals what Ryan Gosling would have been paid to play Ken.

The report did not detail whether these fees solely covered her responsibilities as a lead actress or whether there were also opportunities to earn bonuses based on “Barbie’s” box office performance.

‘Barbie’: why would they have paid the same to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling?

margot robbie is now synonymous with Barbie and many would believe her salary would be the highest among the entire film crew. However, we already saw that she as the lead and Ryan Gosling in the supporting role of Ken have earned the same salary.

Although there is no reason for this, it is believed to be a matter of history. As is known, Gosling entered Hollywood since the late 90s and has several renowned titles on his shoulders, as well as respected awards to his credit.

Robbie, for her part, also has her own recognitions, but her credits put her as a rising star, according to what Yahoo specialized journalist Dave Briggs slipped.

Meanwhile, in this project she is not only the protagonist, but also works as a producer through LuckyChap Entertainment. In such a context, her treatment may have included additional benefits for box office performance.