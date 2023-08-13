The celebration of Pokémon World Championhips is coming to an end, this after a weekend full of intense competitions in which the champions of each category were decided, be it in the main gameUnite, TCG and even GO!. And now, we already have the official reveal of the venue for the 2024 edition.

As mentioned in a new video, the location of next year’s championships is neither more nor less than Honolulu, Hawaii, being a familiar place for the franchise, since they had already held it before in this part of the world. In the trailer you can see one of the representatives next to a botarga of Pikachu.

See it here:

Remember that you can find more content than Pokemon Worlds right here at Atomix.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the competitions will be worth following next year, and there is no better way than from a tropical paradise.