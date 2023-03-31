As is already known, the anime of Pokemon It is taking a break for these moments, because just last week the last episode that had to Ash Ketchum as protagonist. And now, the new adventure known as horizonswhich will have another story and totally different protagonists.

At a recent event in Japan, the most popular songs seen throughout the opening songs were celebrated, with the original singers performing the pieces for the last time live. This has led us to the opening demo for the following season, which should be noted is just the song without the visuals.

Today the first opening theme for the Pokémon Horizons anime series in Japan was revealed. pic.twitter.com/3e03B3Ra6y — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) March 31, 2023

It is worth mentioning that until the next April 14th You can see this opening in full color and with the corresponding footage, only this will be of Japanso the western version will be different, since the introductions have always changed since 1998. So, for those who wish to listen to the translated song, it will not be possible.

In fact, the last chapter of Ash not yet available in languages ​​other than Japanesesince for now they are doubling and going to Netflix those of the season that correspond to the final tournament of the character. So somehow he still does not count on his farewell to the public in our region.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: In my opinion, since 1998 the Four Kids company came to annoy everything they put in their path and there we added Pokémon. If the anime had come directly as it did with Dragon Ball, surely we would have had the original songs, as well as the episodes that they censored. But hey, that’s how it happened.