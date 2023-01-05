Today dragonball has regained its strength thanks to the saga of Superwhich follows the events after defeating majin buo thanks to the help of characters from Mr. Satan. And something that cannot be forgotten is the existence of GTa series that was stipulated as the definitive end of the brand, until shortly after it was considered non-canon.

One of the characters that attracted the most attention during said program was phase 4 of the super saiyan, which puts Goku in a state where you can see a merger with Ozaru. And although the design is strange, it is not the version that was planned from the beginning, but previously there was another that is out of the conventional in terms of the colors chosen.

The character was created by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuruentertainer of Toei Animation who was assigned to the project, and there really isn’t a highly relevant anecdote behind said creation. Although changes had to be made compared to the one used in the anime, since this version presents purple fur and not wine red as the ending.

To this is added that the eyeliner has more shadow, which gives Goku a much more serious aspect, something that can be strange, since in the anime itself he is presented as a warrior who does not mess around. Of course, it does not take off much from what we saw on the screen, a design that is even the favorite of some fans, despite not being canon.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a design that does not vary much, even so I feel that it was a good idea to remove the blue hair, since it would be used later in the god phase. Dragon Ball GT was good, if a bit cheesy compared to the original story.