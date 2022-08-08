All the films we see suffer from one or more changes throughout their production. Either the script is changed on the fly, or certain scenes are cut in the editing process. This is also the case for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa tape of which it was recently revealed that one of the most important characters of the first tape starring Benedict Cumberbatch was going to have a brutal death.

Via director’s commentary found on Blu-ray of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessit was revealed that the Karl Mordo that is part of the main universe of the MCU, was going to be killed by Scarlet Witch at the beginning of the sequel. There is even a storyboard where it is revealed that this character’s decapitated head was going to be used to intimidate Doctor Strange.

In this regard, this was what Sam Raimi, the director, commented on the decision to eliminate these scenes:

“He had been through many battles. He was limping. And he was after the Scarlet Witch to take the power from her because he knew she was dark and [estaba] terribly corrupted by the Darkhold. And she killed him and cut his head off and showed it to Doctor Strange in a later scene.”

For his part, this was what Michael Waldron, one of the screenwriters, commented:

“It was great writing, but it slowed the beginning down too much so we had to lose it. Yeah, that was a fun scene that just didn’t fit in the film. But it was cool that she cut off his head right in the middle of her ears, [cuando] I was about to say: ‘Everything takes its toll’”.

At the end of the day, the only Karl Mordo we saw in the movie was the one who is part of the Illuminati and the 838 universe. On related topics, it seems that the second season of Moon Knight it’s already running. Similarly, Avengers: Secret Wars It will not be the story that many know.

Via: SamRaimi.