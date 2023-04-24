As is already well known, Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is being a worldwide success, thus breaking box office records and making it known that although its plot is not the most innovative, at least it has been an impressive thread of references. This makes its followers eager to experience the tape in home format.

A few weeks ago, the pre-sale DVD and Blu Ray edition of it has already been released, with rumors that at some point in June it will be released in these formats where even 4K is included. And now, Universal Pictures of Germany has released part of the additional material that can be found within the different discs available in the future.

Here’s what was revealed:

– The cast introduces themselves

– Level by level: How the Super Mario Bros. movie was made.

– The Guide to Super Mario Bros.

– “Peaches” karaoke video

– Leading the modern way with Anya Taylor-Joy

From what is seen in the description there will be a lot of content behind the scenes, having more background on how the actors were selected to lend their voices to each of the characters. In addition, it will be interesting to see who Peaches’s interpretation suits better, and the rival to beat will be neither more nor less than the imposing voice of Jack Black.

Remember that the movie Mario It is still available on the billboard.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: The truth will be worth purchasing this 4K Blu Ray to see the tape in all its splendor, a pity that 3D has not been confirmed, so this format will be lost and may not be repeated, so there is still time to see it in that format in cinema.